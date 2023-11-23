National highways: PFA launches crackdown against unregistered food items

LAHOR: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown on national highways against unregistered food products as the deadline ended on Nov 21.

The food safety teams of visited several food points on motorways to ensure implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and provision of safe food for commuters.

The PFA DG said the teams will also be checking tuck shops, marts and food points at lori adda, bus stands, railway station and GT Road. He said the PFA had given a three-day adjustment time to food business operators (FBOs) for removing unregistered food items from their shelves and shop premises.

He said all items for sale at food points must be approved by the provincial food regulatory body as per law. Every day thousands of commuters buy food items from motorway service areas while substandard and inferior quality food products cause health problems for consumers, he added.

He said the authority is utilizing all available resources to ensure the effective implementation of laws and policies to eliminate food adulteration in Punjab. He further said that if commuters see adulterated or unregistered items being sold somewhere on motorways or GT Roads, they should report it to PFA on its helpline.

