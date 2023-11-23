40pc of children suffer from stunting, says Governor

LAHORE: Expressing grave concern that 40-per cent of children in Pakistan suffer from stunting due to the deficiency of the micronutrients, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that majority of the population in Pakistan, especially women are suffering from micronutrient deficiency.

Talking to the delegations of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) and Nutrition International, here Wednesday, the governor said that the lack of minerals and vitamins in the diet affects mental and physical development.

The Punjab government should consider this issue in the cabinet soon with a view to legislate on this matter, he added. He said that mineral fortification can be achieved by adding vitamins to the flour, which would benefit a large number of people.

The delegation of PMDC was led by the Managing Director of the company, Engineer Asad Ahmed, while the delegation of Nutrition International was led by Country Director Dr. Shabina Raza.

