Successive govts deprived students of their rights: JI chief

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that previous governments failed to fulfill their promises of reinstating student unions, thereby depriving students of their rights.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, while speaking at a convention on student rights at Peshawar University on Wednesday, he highlighted the lack of understanding among rulers regarding the challenges in the education sector, pointing out that their own children study abroad.

Haq pledged that, if in power, Jamaat-e-Islami would allocate seven percent of the GDP to education, making girls’ education compulsory. He said the JI would restore student unions. He criticized the previous administrations for neglecting the education of over 25 million children, attributing this to the gift of poverty left by the ruling elite.

Emphasizing that children’s education had never been a priority for past governments, he promised education for all, the establishment of women’s universities in each division and significant investment in higher education.

The JI leader accused the rulers of being agents of the US, alleging their desire to ascend to power with American backing. He criticized mainstream parties, such as the PPP and the PML-N, for being in power for decades and damaging the country’s economy and ideology.

He expressed skepticism about their promises in the upcoming elections, urging the people of Pakistan to reject the ruling elite, feudal lords, and vote for capable leadership, which, he claimed, was embodied by the JI.

He anticipated that the Election Day, scheduled for February 8, would be a decisive moment for the nation, providing an opportunity for the young generation to change the status quo. He hoped that this day would allow the people to choose a future leadership that could set the country on the right track.

