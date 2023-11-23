BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Opinion Print 2023-11-23

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The two women and their first husbands

“You know I was reminded of Camilla Parker Bowles.” “The woman who would be Queen.” “You have taken a...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

“You know I was reminded of Camilla Parker Bowles.”

“The woman who would be Queen.”

“You have taken a license, haven’t you”!

“I don’t get you.”

“The name of the book by Rudyard Kipling was The Man Who Would Be King and it’s about a British adventurer who lands up being King of Kafiristan, a remote region in Afghanistan.”

“Well for your information Kafiristan is no more, it is a historic region that covers present day Nuristan.”

“Right Nuristan as in land of Light and Kafiristan as in land of the kafirs, infidels.”

“Right but you know Camilla and Pinki Pirni (PP) went after their man with no holds barred.”

“I am not sure anyone, including the two women’s first husbands, are in any position to corroborate that statement.”

“As far as I recall Andrew Parker Bowles did not say anything against his first wife Camilla publicly at least.”

“But he was never arrested and that too on his way out of the country with a third wife.”

“So let’s get this straight, the English guys, Charles and Andrew married twice, the two women – Camilla and Pinky Pirni married twice as well, but the Pakistani men -The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Khawar Maneka are on their third marriage….”

“The common factor is PP.”

“Don’t be disrespectful, anyway our men beat the English men hands down and…wait let me finish, women are more conservative – in England and in the Land of the Pure…”

“I don’t know if I would define these two women as conservative, I am reminded of the proverb the two most powerful warriors are time and patience and these two women exhibited more patience than their male counterparts.”

“Anyway Camilla is Queen and Pinky Pirni is the wife of a former prime minister – no she is not the first lady, that in our country is a portfolio that is conferred on the wife of the president.”

“Does PP know that”!

“Nah if she did I reckon a notification transferring the portfolio to the wife of the prime minister would have been issued.”

“PP doesn’t have experience of the value of notifications unlike Notification Maryam Nawaz.”

“Nope which is why no notification was issued to that effect.”

“Hmmmm.”

