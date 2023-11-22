Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

Two soldiers were martyred when an improvised explosive device exploded on a convoy of security forces in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred soldiers as Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah of District Karak and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain of District Kurram.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, according to the ISPR statement.

"The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Earlier this month, fourteen soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar District.