Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, snapping six straight sessions of fall, aided by gains in industrial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.38% at 10,547.75.

The island nation’s consumer price inflation rose to 1% year-on-year in October from 0.8% in September, the statistics department said on Tuesday after markets closed.

Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund’s executive board to approve the first review of its $2.9 billion bailout by Dec. 6, the country’s treasury secretary said at a post-budget discussion on Monday which was accessed by Reuters.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag; Oct inflation inches up

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.96% and 4.54%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 46.5 million shares from 28.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.41 million) from 912.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 248.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.99 billion rupees, the data showed.