BAFL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.33%)
BIPL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.96%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
FCCL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.2%)
GGL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.25%)
PAEL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
PIBTL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.57%)
PIOC 105.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.56%)
PPL 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.56%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.68%)
SNGP 60.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.78%)
TPLP 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
UNITY 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.09%)
BR100 5,854 Increased By 33.3 (0.57%)
BR30 20,707 Increased By 107.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 57,372 Increased By 293.6 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,047 Increased By 68.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag; Oct inflation inches up

  • CSE All Share index settled 0.37% lower at 10,507.85
Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, led by losses in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.37% lower at 10,507.85, falling for the sixth straight session.

Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and Expolanka Holdings were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.22% and 0.96%, respectively.

The island nation’s consumer price inflation rose to 1% year-on-year in October from 0.8% in September, the statistics department said after markets closed on Tuesday.

Food prices fell 5.2% in October after declining 5.2% in September, from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag

Prices for non-food items, however, climbed 6.3% in October after rising 5.9% year-on-year in September.

Trading volumes on the CSE All Share index rose to 28.6million shares from 25.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 912.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.79 million) from 1.10 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 79.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 864.1 million rupees, as per the data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag; Oct inflation inches up

Border trade halts after Pakistan imposes restrictions on Afghans

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Saudi crown prince: We demand a ‘serious’ peace process for a Palestinian state

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains 294 points

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

Nawaz’s Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: IHC adjourns appeals hearing till Nov 27

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Read more stories