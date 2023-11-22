BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
BIPL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.17%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
FCCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 8.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.31%)
PAEL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.96%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.93%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.78%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.29%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,940 Increased By 91.1 (1.56%)
BR30 20,891 Increased By 212.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends gains on weaker ringgit, lower output expectations

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Wednesday for a third straight session, supported by a weaker ringgit and expectations of lower production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 39 ringgit, or 0.99%, at 3,992 ringgit ($853.36) a metric ton at closing.

“Palm oil futures tracking supportive external markets and weak ringgit, coupled with expectations of production on the downtrend starting this month,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Malaysian ringgit - the contract currency of trade – was down 0.54% against the U.S. dollar, as of 1019 GMT. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive to foreign currency holders.

Expectations of lower output also supporting the price as the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association data showed a 6% decline in South Peninsular mills palm oil production during the Nov. 1-20 period, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Palm rises on stronger Chicago soyoil but easing exports cap gains

Weak exports may cap gains though, traders said, as shipments of Malaysian palm oil products during Nov. 1-20 were estimated to be down between 2% and 9% from the previous month, data from surveyor Intertek Testing Services, Societe Generale de Surveillance and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

European Union palm oil imports so far in the 2023/24 season, which started in July, stood at 1.32 million tons by Nov. 19, versus 1.46 million tons a year earlier.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.49%. Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 0.02%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.88%.

Palm oil is normally affected by vegetable oil prices as they compete for a share in the global market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm extends gains on weaker ringgit, lower output expectations

Inter-bank: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Israel, Hamas agree first truce, 50 hostages to go free in swap

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians

Read more stories