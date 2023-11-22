BAFL 39.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.77%)
Russia deploys new nuclear missile in Kaluga region

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 11:31am
Photo: REUTERS
Russia has deployed a new Yars intercontinental ballistic missile at the Kozelsk base in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, the RIA news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Russia has described the Yars missile, developed in the 2000s and capable of carrying multiple thermonuclear warheads, as one of its newer weapons capable of piercing the missile shield used by the United States and its allies.

Ukrainian teen returns to Ukraine after being taken to Russia from occupied Mariupol

The Kozelsk regiment, where the new missile was loaded into a silo, was the first one in Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces to start upgrading to silo-based Yars missiles, RIA said.

The missiles were initially deployed at other regiments in a mobile version.

