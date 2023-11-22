Corps Commander House attack case: 29 more suspects remanded to police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday remanded 29 newly arrested suspects to seven day police custody for their alleged involvement in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The suspects include Mohsin Ashiq, Mahmood Bokhari, Muhammad Qasim, Waqas Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Faisal Dogar and Azam Virk.

Earlier, Sarwar Road police presented the suspects before the court after completion of their identification parade.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspects had been identified by the prosecution witnesses. He said the suspects had been arrested after their presence on the occurrence was established with geo-fencing and video evidence.

