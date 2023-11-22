BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.55%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
PAEL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 106.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.83%)
PPL 89.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 24.7 (0.42%)
BR30 20,760 Increased By 81.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 57,566 Increased By 194 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,096 Increased By 49.6 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-22

Webb space telescope spies precocious ‘teenage’ galaxies

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

WASHINGTON: Since becoming operational last year, the James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking observations involving some of the universe’s earliest galaxies. One might call them galactic infants.

But Webb has obtained even better data on galaxies a bit further along in development. Astronomers call these the galactic “teenagers.” And, as new research shows, they resemble human teenagers in certain respects, including by displaying growth spurts along with a bit of immaturity.

The researchers focused upon galaxies that formed about 2-3 billion years after the Big Bang event roughly 13.8 billion years ago that initiated the universe. The study averaged data obtained by Webb on light across various wavelengths emanating from 23 such galaxies - their “chemical DNA” - to paint a composite picture of teenage galactic characteristics.

“These teenage galaxies have very unique chemical DNA, which indicates that they have formed a decent number of stars - they’re fairly grown already - but still growing rapidly,” said Allison Strom, a professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University in Illinois and lead author of the study published this week in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

These galaxies do not yet look or act the way galaxies do today, according to the researchers.

“They go through some important processes around this time - many of which we don’t yet understand and hope to soon understand better - which sets what type of galaxy they will become,” said astronomer and study co-leader Gwen Rudie of Carnegie Observatories in California.

The gas detected in star-forming regions - stellar nurseries - of teenage galaxies was much hotter, at about 24,000 degrees Fahrenheit (13,350 degrees Celsius), than observed in galaxies today.

“The temperature in these parts of galaxies is dominated by the young stars and the properties of the gas, so finding a different temperature means that there is something different about the stars and gas in the teenage galaxies,” Strom said.

The galaxies were observed glowing with eight elements - hydrogen, helium, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, argon, nickel and silicon.

James Webb Space Telescope galaxies Allison Strom astronomy

Comments

1000 characters

Webb space telescope spies precocious ‘teenage’ galaxies

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories