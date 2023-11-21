BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
European Council president Michel visits Kyiv

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 02:56pm

European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in a gesture of support as Ukraine marks 10 years since the start of mass protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president and set Kyiv on a resolute pro-Western course.

Russia damaged medical facility in overnight barrage: Kyiv

“Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends,” said Michel on social media platform X, posting a picture of himself shaking hands with the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, at Kyiv’s railway station.

Charles Michel European Council KYIV

