European Council president Michel visits Kyiv

European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in a gesture of support as Ukraine marks 10 years since the start of mass protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president and set Kyiv on a resolute pro-Western course.

Russia damaged medical facility in overnight barrage: Kyiv

“Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends,” said Michel on social media platform X, posting a picture of himself shaking hands with the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, at Kyiv’s railway station.