BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.68%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.95%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
FCCL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.45%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.99%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.98%)
HUBC 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.43%)
OGDC 109.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.39%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
PIOC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.75%)
PPL 91.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.67%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.62%)
SNGP 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.7%)
TPLP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.41%)
BR100 5,892 Increased By 71 (1.22%)
BR30 20,796 Increased By 196.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 57,653 Increased By 574.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By 166.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia damaged medical facility in overnight barrage: Kyiv

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2023 12:25pm

KYIV: Russian forces damaged a hospital, a building at a mine and other civilian infrastructure in Moscow’s latest overnight barrage of attack drones and missiles, Kyiv said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure – particularly energy facilities – as sub-zero temperatures set in.

The military said Russian forces had fired four guided missiles, one cruise missile and 11 attack drones.

“The central city hospital in the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region, the building of the Kotlyarevska mine and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” it said in a statement.

It did not specify whether the hospital was in use or whether there had been any casualties.

At least four people were killed in the town last week after Russian forces shelled a residential building there.

German defence chief in Ukraine on unannounced visit

The military also said it had shot down 10 drones and the cruise missile.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last winter left thousands in the cold and dark for long periods, and Kyiv has since received more air defence systems from its allies.

The Kremlin said at the time that Ukraine’s leadership was responsible for civilian suffering linked to the long power outages because Kyiv refused to agree to Moscow’s terms to end the conflict.

KYIV Russian forces Ukraine’s troops

Comments

1000 characters

Russia damaged medical facility in overnight barrage: Kyiv

Power sector circular debt swells despite recovery drive

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Inter-bank update: rupee rises further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK

Forced out of Pakistan, Afghan waste pickers count their losses

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Read more stories