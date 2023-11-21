BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
World

One dead, three injured in shooting at Ohio Walmart

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 10:38am

At least one person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting at an Ohio Walmart on Monday, WHIO television reported, citing its reporters on the scene and a hospital spokesperson.

Police in Beavercreek, Ohio, said they responded to the shooting and that there was no was longer any threat to the public.

Beavercreek is a city of about 46,000 people just east of Dayton.

The building was cleared and secured and “there is no active threat at this time,” police said on the social media platform X, without releasing any details about possible casualties.

Witnesses on social media said the shooter opened fire with an assault rifle.

“I was literally just shopping for Thanksgiving stuff and this guy walked right past me with an assault rifle and started shooting,” one woman said in a video posted on social media, adding she could not determine whether anyone was wounded or killed.

“I ran … He shot like 10 times … I’m so lucky to be alive,” she said tearfully. Another witness on social media described the shooter as a “tall, young white guy” carrying an Army bag.

Four dead in Alabama teen birthday party shooting

“My nerves are shot right now,” she said.

Pictures of the scene showed a phalanx of police cars with their lights flashing had converged on the store. Soin Medical Center received three patients from the shooting, WHIO said, citing a hospital spokesperson.

Police said they would release more information when it became available.

