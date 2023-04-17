AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Four dead in Alabama teen birthday party shooting

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
WASHINGTON: At least four people were killed and several injured in a Saturday night shooting in the US state of Alabama, police said, as multiple reports said the victims had been celebrating a teen birthday party.

Local news reports said the shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville, a small town northeast of the state capital Montgomery, with at least 20 people shot.

“Currently there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement Sunday, without stating whether a suspect has been detained or identified.

