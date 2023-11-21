PFUJ stages rally against journalist’s murder

KARACHI: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Monday staged a rally and demonstration against the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

In Karachi, journalists from all over Sindh gathered at Karachi Press Club and marched towards the CM House to register their protest against the failure of the authorities to arrest the main culprit involved in the murder.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the caretaker Sindh government and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The protest demonstrations were also held in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Hyderabad and other cities.

The PFUJ’s Federal Executive Committee (FEC) in its meeting held at Abbottabad from November 3 to 5 had decided to stage a countrywide protest against the murder of Jan Mohammad Mahar.

Mahar, who was Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur Bureau Chief was murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.