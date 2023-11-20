BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.07%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.45%)
DGKC 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
FCCL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.86%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
HUBC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.69%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.92%)
OGDC 110.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.37%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.59%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 61.65 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (5.82%)
SSGC 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.24%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.84%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
TRG 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.88%)
BR100 5,847 Increased By 22.4 (0.38%)
BR30 20,731 Increased By 87.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 57,278 Increased By 215.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,061 Increased By 14.2 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2023 12:55pm

PARIS: France is preparing to send its Dixmude helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in war-torn Gaza, the office of the French president said Sunday.

The Dixmude will set sail “at the start of the week and arrive in Egypt in the coming days,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

A charter flight carrying more than 10 tonnes of medical supplies is also planned for the start of the week.

“France will also contribute to the European effort with medical equipment on board European flights on November 23 and 30,” the presidential office said.

It added that “France is mobilising all its available means to contribute to the evacuation of wounded and sick children requiring emergency care from the Gaza Strip to its hospitals”.

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Macron said later on X, formerly Twitter, that up to 50 children could be flown for treatment in hospitals in France “if useful and necessary”.

Israel has vowed to destroy Gaza’s rulers Hamas after the Palestinian group carried out the deadliest attack in the country’s history on October 7.

About 1,200 people, most of them civilians, were killed in Israel during Hamas’s October 7 attack and around 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

In Gaza, 13,000 people, mainly civilians and more than 5,000 of them children, have been killed by Israel’s military response, according to Hamas officials.

Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were “too many civilian losses” in Gaza, his office said Sunday.

The French leader also reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire”.

Macron on Saturday spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about ongoing negotiations to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu on Saturday was in Qatar, which is leading the mediation efforts.

The French president and his Egyptian counterpart agreed on the “need to increase the number of trucks entering Gaza and to reinforce coordination to deliver humanitarian aid and treat the wounded,” Macron’s office said.

Emmanuel Macron Gaza Israeli officials Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas war Dixmude helicopter Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Comments

1000 characters

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil extends gains on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Read more stories