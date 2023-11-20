Punjab police showing no leniency tounderage drivers

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Police’s strict crackdown on underage drivers driving vehicles and bikes without a license is continued across the province, in continuation of which, during the last one week, more than 19,000 challans have been issued to underage drivers.

The sources said that this year more than 81,000 challans were issued for underage drivers in all the districts of the province.

More than 2100 cases have been registered against underage drivers in all districts of the province for violating the rules, While 3500 motorcycles/ vehicles have been locked in the police stations and action is being taken against the violators.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that legal action will be taken against parents who give cars and motorcycles to underage drivers. IG Punjab directed the RPOs, DPOs, District Traffic Police officers to strengthen the crackdown without discrimination.

Usman Anwar said that underage drivers who drive vehicles and motorcycles do not deserve any concession; such young drivers cause danger to the lives of other citizens along with their own.

He said that speed guns are also being installed in major districts including Lahore to bring the over speeding drivers under the grip of the law.

IG said they parents should never allow their young children to drive a car or a motorcycle. IG Punjab directed that action should be taken against one-wheelers and racing youth without discrimination. All supervisory officers of province should regularly monitor the crackdown and send reports to the CPO.

