Nov 19, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-11-19

PPP’s manifesto to be unveiled soon: Gillani

APP Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

MULTAN: PPP Senator and Ex-Prime Minister, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, said on Saturday that his party has a comprehensive plan to steer the country out of crisis and to put it on its way to progress and prosperity.

While holding a news conference at Bilawal house here along with President PPP South Punjab Chapter Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Dost Muhammad Khosa and other local leaders, Yousuf Raza Gillani said that law and order, economy, inflation, and unemployment were main issues and PPP has the solution of all these issues.

He informed that the party manifesto regarding upcoming general elections would be unveiled soon.

Gillani said that the PPP had rendered matchless sacrifices to strengthen democracy in the country. “Political stability leads to economic stability,” Gillani added.

To a question about whether PPP is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that we are not part of PDM. However, they were part of the coalition government.

He said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded equal opportunities for all political parties to launch their election campaigns as it was necessary for free, fair and transparent elections.

Gillani said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are twin brothers and prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan.

