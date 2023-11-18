Lesco dismisses meter reader for being power theft

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) management has dismissed one meter reader from service on account of his involvement in theft of electricity.

According to the company spokesman, Shahid Naqvi, meter reader (acting meter inspector) of Royal Park Sub Division was involved in facilitating a consumer in power theft. He was providing the facility of direct supply to a hotel in the area of Royal Park for the last three months.

The meter of the hotel was in faulty condition while the meter reader had also misplaced the meter. On inquiry, he could not satisfy the management, followed by his termination from the service.

It may be noted that the Lesco is carrying out anti-power theft drive on war-footing basis under the guidance of ministry of energy.

