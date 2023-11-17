BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
KSE-100 retreats 334 points but stays above 57,000 level

  • Profit-taking weighs on benchmark index
BR Web Desk Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 07:07pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish session on Friday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower by 334 points amid profit-taking.

Trading at the KSE-100 started on a positive note, which led to an intra-day high of 57,750.93. However, a strong selling spree erased the gains.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 57,063.16, down by 333.87 points or 0.58%.

“Market witnessed profit-taking activity today following six positive sessions in succession,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities stated in its post-market report.

Power generation and distribution, fertiliser, and cement sectors were the major laggards in today’s session, it added.

On Thursday, a bullish momentum was witnessed at the PSX as the KSE-100 Index crossed the 57,000 level for the first time in history. Investors rejoiced after Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review for 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.31% in the inter-bank market on Friday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the currency settled at 286.50, an increase of Re0.88.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 901.5 million from 1,056.7 million a session before.

The value of shares declined to Rs23.4 billion from Rs28.8 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 176.7 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 76.3 million shares and Fauji Foods Ltd with 46.4 million shares.

Shares of 377 companies were traded on Friday, of which 189 registered an increase, 170 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.

