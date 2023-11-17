BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
FABL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.06%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.28%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.18%)
PIOC 113.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.02%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PRL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (6.35%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TRG 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 5,884 Increased By 29.1 (0.5%)
BR30 20,961 Increased By 152 (0.73%)
KSE100 57,534 Increased By 136.6 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,237 Increased By 17.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields dip, debt sale limits move

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 11:39am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were lower on Friday as oil prices and Treasury yields dipped and investors turned their focus on the fresh supply of debt through an upcoming weekly auction.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2255% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2356%.

“Any major action in bonds is likely only after cutoffs, which will give a clear idea about absorption of supply at the current levels,” trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

A fall in oil prices, as well as US yields pushed the domestic benchmark yield towards the crucial resistance level of 7.20%.

US yields fell on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, helping cement expectations the Federal Reserve will not feel any pressure to raise interest rates again to slow inflation.

Softer-than-expected inflation in the world’s largest economy has increased bets that rate hikes may be done, with the narrative shifting to rate cuts in the first half of 2024, leading to a sharp fall in Treasury yields.

Meanwhile, oil prices tumbled on Thursday as investors worried about global oil demand following weak data from the US and Asia.

India bond yields flattish after mild reversal in US peers

The benchmark Brent crude contract crashed to its lowest level in four months and was trading comfortably below the critical $80 per barrel mark. Easing oil prices is good for countries like India, which are major importers of the commodity.

India’s retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, with the annual retail inflation at 4.87%, down from 5.02% the previous month and edging closer to the central bank’s target of 4%.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields dip, debt sale limits move

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

Read more stories