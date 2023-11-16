BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.9%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
GGL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.4%)
PAEL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.53%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PIOC 112.99 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.15%)
PPL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.7%)
PRL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 83.12 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.43%)
UNITY 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.14%)
BR100 5,834 Increased By 48.7 (0.84%)
BR30 20,630 Increased By 221.3 (1.08%)
KSE100 57,102 Increased By 422 (0.74%)
KSE30 19,111 Increased By 110.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flattish after mild reversal in US peers

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 10:18am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Thursday as US yields reversed some of their recent fall, while traders also awaited a fresh supply of domestic bonds this week.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2255% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2204%, its lowest since Oct. 5.

The yield also posted its biggest single-session drop since Sept. 14 on Wednesday.

“After an eventful fall yesterday, we are back to rangebound trading session, as at the current levels, traders are not confident to go big on either side,” a trader with a private bank said.

US yields rose on Wednesday after revised retail sales data showed strong gains in September.

Overall, retail sales dipped 0.1% in October, slightly less than the 0.3% economists polled by Reuters expected. Meanwhile, data for September was revised higher to show sales increasing 0.9% instead of a 0.7% rise.

The move comes after US yields crashed as softer-than-expected consumer inflation led to hopes that rate hikes were done, with the chances of a rate cut shifting to the first half of 2024.

The 10-year US yield dropped nearly 20 basis points (bps) on Tuesday but recouped some of the fall and was at around 4.50% in Asian hours on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, with the annual retail inflation at 4.87%, down from 5.02% the previous month and edging closer to the central bank’s target of 4%.

India bond yields rise tracking spike in oil prices, US peers

Traders will now await a fresh supply of debt as New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

Market participants also said constant selling from state-run banks may witness benchmark bond yield seeing a strong resistance around 7.20% levels until some fresh trigger is seen.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields flattish after mild reversal in US peers

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Momentum continues at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 57,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints CEO, MD to finalise $52m deal

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices down on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Read more stories