BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-17

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Kabira khara bazaar mein

“You heard of Judas?” “Isn’t he the one who betrayed Jesus Christ?” “Yes. According to Christianity’s...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

“You heard of Judas?” “Isn’t he the one who betrayed Jesus Christ?”

“Yes. According to Christianity’s four canonical gospels, he was one of the twelve apostles of Christ and betrayed him to the Sanhedrin by referring to him as master to reveal his identity.”

“Indeed, if this is your roundabout way of saying betrayal sucks, then I agree. Wait. Are you trying to draw a betrayal parallel with our political elite? If so then you have to define betrayal.”

“I guess these days’ betrayal is akin to a red line and woe to anyone who crosses it. What, or rather who is the red line of The Man who Must Remain Nameless?”

“His spiritual source,…”

“Do you know the reason behind the position?”

“The magic wand…”

“Nope, it’s because of the two hats. All the military dictators in our history were in full control as long as they wore two hats – the hat of the chief of army staff and the hat of the president. The moment they took off one that is when they came tumbling down like…like Humpty Dumpty.”

“The hats weren’t interchangeable – if they took off the hat of the chief of army staff…”

“OK, so which two hats does the spiritual source wear? Oh! Wait I have the answer to that. So those who left their hats behind, and so were inherited…”

“Don’t be facetious. Besides, that would make for three hats wouldn’t it!”

So what are the spiritual source’s two hats?

“That of a spiritual source and…”

“Hmmmm, you reckon that is why the alone time was asked for - because one can’t wear …?”

“Stop it, you may get into trouble with the spirit world.”

“What about nutritionist hat? The diary reveals that…”

“That’s here-say. The first is not in dispute and neither is being the spiritual source to The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless because he said so in public - the diary is not in evidence yet.”

“OK, so who is Mian Nawaz Sharif’s Judas?”

“He is an industrialist and industrialists focus on the negative as opposed to the positive list as you know – you know the import policy has a negative list….”

“Hmmm, I bet Chaudhary Pervez Elahi is at the top of the list, yet again – he was removed from the negative list for a few hours but then off he went to Banigala and the rest as they say is history.”

“What about Notification Maryam Nawaz? Who is her Judas?”

“That list is just too long and becoming longer by the day. I hear her former daughter-in-law was added to it, then there is…”

“Right and Zardari sahib?”

“That’s for Zardari sahib to know and you to find out.”

“Zardari sahib is perhaps the only Kabira in Pakistani politics!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PARTLY FACETIOUS Chaudhary Pervez Elahi Christianity

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Kabira khara bazaar mein

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories