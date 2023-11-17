Markets Print 2023-11-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 16, 2023). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 16, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 57,397.03
High: 57,549.27
Low: 56,531.54
Net Change: 716.96
Volume (000): 359,819
Value (000): 21,615,219
Makt Cap (000) 1,892,396,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,145.09
NET CH (+) 128.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,262.51
NET CH (+) 9.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,046.32
NET CH (+) 17.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,825.72
NET CH (+) 22.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,300.81
NET CH (+) 206.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,935.88
NET CH (+) 79.20
------------------------------------
As on: 16-November-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments