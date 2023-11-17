KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 16, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 57,397.03 High: 57,549.27 Low: 56,531.54 Net Change: 716.96 Volume (000): 359,819 Value (000): 21,615,219 Makt Cap (000) 1,892,396,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,145.09 NET CH (+) 128.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,262.51 NET CH (+) 9.16 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,046.32 NET CH (+) 17.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,825.72 NET CH (+) 22.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,300.81 NET CH (+) 206.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,935.88 NET CH (+) 79.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-November-2023 ====================================

