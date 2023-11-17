BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Jordanian field hospital: Pakistan condemns Israeli bombardment

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the bombardment by Israeli Occupation Forces in the surroundings of a Jordanian field hospital in occupied Gaza, resulting in injuries to seven Jordanian staff members.

This inhumane attack is the latest in a series of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza and constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of International law Foreign Office said in a statement.

Through the statement, Pakistan joined the call for a thorough investigation into this barbaric incident and other attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and for holding the occupation forces accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It added that the international community must urgently intervene to bring an end to the atrocities being committed in Gaza and for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives and infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

