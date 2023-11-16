BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
Pakistan-set Oscar contender ‘Eid Mubarak’ acquired for distribution

BR Life & Style Published November 16, 2023 Updated November 16, 2023 02:04pm
Photo: ‘Eid Mubarak’
Photo: ‘Eid Mubarak’

Pakistani-American writer-director Mahnoor Euceph’s live action short ‘Eid Mubarak’ clinched a number of distribution deals, reported Variety on Wednesday.

‘Eid Mubarak’ tells the story of a Pakistani girl, Iman, who goes with her family to buy a goat, for Eid al-Azha.

She names it Barfi, after her favorite Pakistani dessert. Soon, however, she realizes that Barfi is not a pet, but a goat being raised for slaughter and makes a plan to save Barfi’s life before he can be sacrificed on Eid. Along the way, she learns the true meaning of sacrifice, and the reason behind Eid al-Azha.

‘Eid Mubarak’ also won the jury award for live action short at the New York International Children’s Film Festival thus qualifying the film for Oscars consideration this year, added Variety.

The film will be launched on YouTube in select territories on November 18, and will stream on Kanopy – an on-demand streaming video platform for public and academic libraries – in early 2024.

‘In Flames’ to be Pakistan’s submission for Academy Awards 2024

A love letter to Pakistan

“I made this film as a love letter to the country I once called home, to the religion that taught me how to be a human with humanity, and to my family who are the beginning and end of everything,” Euceph was quoted as saying by Variety.

“For non-Muslims, I hope this film is educational. For Muslims, I hope it is reflective. And I hope, for everyone, it is a reminder of childhood, and that magical, wondrous world we leave behind when we grow up,” she added.

The film was written, directed and produced by Euceph, a UCLA and USC alumna who has previously also worked with two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

‘Eid Mubarak’ has played at over 40 film festivals and currently holds a total of 13 wins.

Last month, the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC), selected horror film, ‘In Flames’, as the country’s official submission for the 96th Academy Awards. It will be represented within the International Feature category.

The ceremony is all set to air on March 10, 2024, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the fourth time .

