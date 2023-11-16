BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
Jimmy Kimmel chosen to host Oscars for fourth time

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 01:09pm
LOS ANGELES: Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Oscars next year, his fourth time helming the pinnacle event of the Hollywood awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said in the Academy statement.

The 96th Oscars will air on Walt Disney-owned ABC and broadcast outlets around the world on March 10, 2024.

‘In Flames’ to be Pakistan’s submission for Academy Awards 2024

Kimmel also hosted the 95th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre last March and delivered a back-to-basics show that sought to celebrate a moviegoing rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, earning an Emmy nomination for his stint.

The host and executive producer of ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ also hosted the Oscars in both 2017 and 2018.

