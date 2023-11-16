BAFL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.67%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
DGKC 67.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.88%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
GGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.4%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.56%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.24%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.05%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PIOC 112.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.13%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (4.67%)
PRL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
SSGC 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
TRG 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (12.86%)
BR100 5,839 Increased By 54.3 (0.94%)
BR30 20,668 Increased By 259.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 57,165 Increased By 484.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,131 Increased By 130.3 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Trans-Pacific trade deal members meet at APEC summit, say open to new members

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 11:14am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO: Trade ministers from members of an Asian free trade pact abandoned by the United States affirmed on Wednesday a desire for more countries to join the bloc if they can meet its standards.

The officials from the 12 Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) countries met in San Francisco just after trade negotiations for the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) initiative ground to a halt without an agreement this week.

The lack of an IPEF trade deal is a setback for the Biden administration.

It had aimed to showcase the initiative during this week’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco as a symbol of its economic re-engagement in Asia, providing countries a counterweight to China’s growing clout in the region.

The CPTPP is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew as soon as he took office in 2017.

The CPTPP meeting on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ summit was the first ministerial to include new member Britain, which signed up to the trade bloc in July.

In a joint statement posted on the UK trade ministry website, the ministers “reaffirmed that the CPTPP is open to accession requests by economies that are ready to meet the high standards of the agreement and have a demonstrated pattern of complying with trade commitments.”

Yellen calls on APEC ministers to boost growth potential sustainably

It said accession decisions are dependent upon consensus, and since July, they have been “gathering information on whether aspirant economies can meet CPTPP’s high standards.”

Information collected to date “will not prejudge any process, outcome, decision and/or actions to be taken by CPTPP members,” it said, adding that the bloc would apply lessons learned in the UK accession.

The current CPTPP members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam. Most overlap with both APEC and the IPEF initiative.

trade ministers APEC summit US led Indo Pacific Economic Framework

Comments

1000 characters

Trans-Pacific trade deal members meet at APEC summit, say open to new members

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Momentum continues at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 57,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints CEO, MD to finalise $52m deal

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices down on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Read more stories