BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

Hammad, Murad Saeed and others declared POs

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday declared proclaimed offenders (POs) former federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed, former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, Barrister Hassaan Niazi, nephew of PTI chairman Imran Khan, and Zubair Khan Niazi.

The court declared the Pos in a May 9 riots case of attacking Shadman police station for their constant failure to join the proceedings against them.

Earlier, the investigating officer (IO) filed an application with the court saying despite hectic efforts the suspects could not be traced out as they went into hiding for fear of arrest.

The IO said non-bailable arrest warrants had also been issued against the suspects but they failed to surrender to the law.

The court allowed the application and directed the IO to submit details regarding moveable and immoveable assets of the suspects so that proceedings for the attachment of their property could be started.

The PTI leaders including four former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and Ali Amin Gandapur, former state minister Farrukh Habib, former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Andleeb Abbas, Karamat Khokhar and Zubair Niazi had already been declared POs in the Corpus Commander House attack case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hammad Azhar Murad Saeed ATC

Comments

1000 characters

Hammad, Murad Saeed and others declared POs

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories