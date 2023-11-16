Markets Print 2023-11-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 15, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 56,680.07
High: 56,846.68
Low: 56,433.05
Net Change: 14.14
Volume (000): 306,792
Value (000): 18,987,013
Makt Cap (000) 1,868,757,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,016.11
NET CH (-) 192.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,253.35
NET CH (-) 66.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,029.16
NET CH (-) 105.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,803.71
NET CH (-) 176.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,093.91
NET CH (+) 119.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,856.68
NET CH (+) 9.66
------------------------------------
As on: 15-November-2023
====================================
