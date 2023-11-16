KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 56,680.07 High: 56,846.68 Low: 56,433.05 Net Change: 14.14 Volume (000): 306,792 Value (000): 18,987,013 Makt Cap (000) 1,868,757,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,016.11 NET CH (-) 192.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,253.35 NET CH (-) 66.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,029.16 NET CH (-) 105.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,803.71 NET CH (-) 176.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,093.91 NET CH (+) 119.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,856.68 NET CH (+) 9.66 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-November-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023