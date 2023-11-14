BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 13, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- New highs: KSE-100 crosses 56,500 level after 1,132-point gain
Read here for details.
- Inter-bank: rupee fall continues, declines for 15th consecutive session
Read here for details.
- MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh
Read here for details.
- Summit Bank changes name to Bank Makramah Limited
Read here for details.
- ‘Winter package’ not allowed to see the light of day
Read here for details.
- CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount
Read here for details.
- IMF-govt policy-level talks begin
Read here for details.
- HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th
Read here for details.
- LHC orders closure of schools on Nov 18 to curb smog
Read here for details.
- Bilawal says people will surprise ‘planners’ on February 8
Read here for details.
- Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Read here for details.
Comments