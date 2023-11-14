BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 13, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2023 08:07am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • New highs: KSE-100 crosses 56,500 level after 1,132-point gain

Read here for details.

  • Inter-bank: rupee fall continues, declines for 15th consecutive session

Read here for details.

  • MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Summit Bank changes name to Bank Makramah Limited

Read here for details.

  • ‘Winter package’ not allowed to see the light of day

Read here for details.

  • CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read here for details.

  • IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

Read here for details.

  • HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Read here for details.

  • LHC orders closure of schools on Nov 18 to curb smog

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal says people will surprise ‘planners’ on February 8

Read here for details.

  • Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

