BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee fall continues, declines for 15th consecutive session

  • Currency depreciates 0.18% to settle at 287.55 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 05:44pm

The Pakistani rupee continued to endure losses for the 15th consecutive session against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.18% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 287.55, a decrease of Re0.52.

During the previous week, the rupee extended its downtrend against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.95% or Rs2.72 to settle at 287.03 in the inter-bank market.

It was the fourth consecutive week that the local currency witnessed a fall, cumulatively down by 3.3% or Rs9.41 since October 13.

Earlier, the local currency maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions - one of the longest appreciation runs as it cumulatively gained 10.93% since hitting a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are likely to initiate policy-level talks from November 13 (today) onwards.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Monday as traders awaited another batch of inflation data from the United States that is expected to offer further clues this week on whether the Federal Reserve has more work to do to tame price pressures.

The focus for most traders will be firmly on US consumer price index (CPI) numbers due on Tuesday after the Fed’s policy meeting this month tempered its hawkish stance although Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week hinted that the battle against inflation may not be over yet.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, was last mostly flat at 105.80.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, wavered on Monday, as renewed concerns over waning demand in the United States and China, coupled with mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve, kept markets uncertain.

Brent crude futures for January were down 8 cents at $81.35 a barrel at 0916 GMT, after losing $1 in earlier trading, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $77.11, down 6 cents.

Oil prices interbank market Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank rupee rate IMF and Pakistan interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Inter-bank: rupee fall continues, declines for 15th consecutive session

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments

Summit Bank changes name to Bank Makramah Limited

China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s historic Andaman exercise

Voyage Freight raises $1mn in pre-seed funding

MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

Read more stories