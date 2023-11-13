Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Abdullah (age: 25 yrs, resident of: Mardan) Sepoy Muhammad Sohail (age. 19 yrs, resident of: Tharparkar), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” ISPR said.

Sanitisation of the surrounding areas was being carried out to neutralise any terrorists found in the area, it added. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Last week, four Pakistan Army officials, including a lieutenant colonel, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence based operation in general area, Tirah, Khyber District. The operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists at the place, ISPR said.

Earlier this month, nine terrorists were killed after the Pakistani troops thwarted their attack on Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). During the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser occurred.