Bilawal says people will surprise 'planners' on February 8

  • Former foreign minister says people will surprise those in the rooms making plans and declaring the results
BR Web Desk Published 13 Nov, 2023 07:01pm

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday people would surprise "planners" on February 8, when Pakistan will hold its elections, Aaj News reported.

While addressing party supporters in Tharparkar, he said that people would surprise those making deals behind closed doors and declaring the results.

"People will respond on February 8 and will not accept any conspiracy," he remarked.

Pakistan's elections are slated for next year, and the Supreme Court has mandated that the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) make sure there are no obstacles in the way of the elections.

"We will triumph if we come together," he declared to the large gathering.

Bilawal promised to provide a ‘haari card’ and ‘mazoor card’ similar to the PPP introduced by the Benazir Income Support Programme.

According to the PPP leader, the farmers' card would enable them to obtain seeds and fertilizers immediately.

The party, he said, would assist them in getting healthcare and education through laborers' cards.

"This revolutionary work is needed to support the downtrodden segment," he said, reaffirming that the party would contest the election without any alliance or support.

