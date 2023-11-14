Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and a terrorist was killed during an exchange for fire with terrorists in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the fire exchange took place on night 12/13 November 2023.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location resultantly one terrorist was killed, it said. However, during intense fire exchange Sepoy Abdullah (age 25 yrs, resident of Mardan) and Sepoy Muhammad Sohail (age 19 yrs, resident of Tharparkar) having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. Sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.