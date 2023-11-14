Malaysian World Cargo Airlines allowed to undertake cargo services

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has allowed Malaysian World Cargo Airlines to undertake cargo services to and from Pakistan; official sources in Ministry of Aviation told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Ministry of Transport, Malaysia had requested acceptance of designation of World Cargo Airlines for cargo services to and from Pakistan. In this connection, Pakistan civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) stated that World Cargo Airlines was based in Malaysia and held an approved Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for operations of cargo aircrafts from the Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority. The airline operates domestic flights within Malaysia and also on international destinations in Macau, India and Korea. The airline has a fleet of four Boeing 737 NG and F aircraft.

The Ministry of Aviation informed the Federal Cabinet that the Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Malaysia was signed in 1973 and that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two states was signed in 2007, and ASA provides for multiple airline designations.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and M/s Shaheen Air (defunct) are the designated airlines of Pakistan, while Malaysian Airlines, Malindo Air and AirAsia X are the designated airlines of Malaysia. The MoU of 2007 entitles designated airlines of both states to operate unlimited cargo flights without restriction on capacity and aircraft type, and include 5th freedom traffic rights.

Ministry of Aviation informed the Cabinet that it supports the request for designation of World Cargo Airlines to operate cargo services to and from Pakistan as per agreed arrangements. The Ministry stated that under Article III of the ASA read with its “Preamble”, the Federal cabinet was the competent authority to approve designation of an airline.

The Ministry of Aviation sought approval of Cabinet for designation of World Cargo Airlines to operate cargo services to and from Pakistan as per agreed arrangements and approved it accordingly.

