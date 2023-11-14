KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 13, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 286.00 289.00 UK POUND 351.00 355.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.30 AUD $ 182.00 185.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.00 81.00 CAD $ 206.00 209.00
EURO 306.00 309.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00
=========================================================================
