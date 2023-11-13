15 secured govt jobs after involvement of Ombudsman Punjab

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to facilitate 15 applicants in securing permanent positions within various provincial government departments, in accordance with Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

A senior officer outlined that following the Ombudsman’s directives, Muhammad Abdullah of Sheikhupura has been appointed as a junior clerk in the district education authority. Munazza Firdous from Gujranwala has been appointed to a Scale-11 position in the building department and Uzma Abrar from Jhelum has obtained a position in the health department.

Similarly, Daanish Farooq from Jhang has been appointed to a role in the municipal committee Jhang, he noted.

Furthermore, Ziaul Hasan from Attock has been designated as a junior clerk in the education department, Muhammad Jawad from Rahim Yar Khan will be contributing to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Swera Ashraf from Toba Tek Singh has assumed duties as a junior clerk in the health department. Additionally, Abdullah from Sargodha has secured a junior clerk position in the office of the divisional director local fund audit, he said.

Other appointments include Zarak Bin Tariq from Jhelum at the municipal committee Kharian, Zain Asim from Lahore in the revenue department, Iqra Aziz from Vehari for the district education authority Vehari, Muhammad Bilal from Faisalabad in the health department, Muhammad Umar Hanif from Mandi Bahauddin in the education department, and Ghulam Jillani from Rahim Yar Khan, who has been appointed as a naib qasid in the revenue department. Additionally, Ehsanul Haque from Faisalabad has secured a position in the irrigation department, the he concluded.

The beneficiaries extend their gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for upholding their legal rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023