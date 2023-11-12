BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan calls for pressure on US to stop Israel’s offensive

AFP Published 12 Nov, 2023 08:41pm

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called for pressure on the United States to stop Israel’s offensive in Gaza, but said there would be no agreement unless Washington accepted the enclave as Palestinian land.

Erdogan returned from a summit on Saturday of Arab and Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh, which condemned Israeli forces’ “barbaric actions” in Gaza without approving concrete punitive measures.

He is due to visit Germany on Friday and plans to travel to Egypt and host Iran’s president in the coming weeks.

“We should hold talks with Egypt and the Gulf countries, and pressure the United States,” Erdogan told Turkish reporters on board his return flight from Riyadh.

Besieged Gaza: Israeli strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward, says health official

“The US should increase its pressure on Israel. The West should increase pressure on Israel… It’s vital for us to secure a ceasefire,” he said.

Erdogan, who was on a trip to a northeastern Turkish village when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Ankara on November 5, did not rule out a meeting with President Joe Biden.

“The most important country that needs to be involved is the United States, which has influence on Israel,” Erdogan said.

But he said he would not call Biden.

Blinken “has just been here (in Turkiye). I guess Biden will host us from now on. It would not be suitable for me to call Biden,” he said.

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Erdogan said the US must accept Gaza as Palestinian land.

“We cannot agree with Biden if he approaches (the conflict) by seeing Gaza as the land of occupying settlers or Israel, rather than the land of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Turkiye has been an increasingly vocal critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which was triggered after Hamas staged an October 7 attack into Israel which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to the most recent Israeli figures.

Israel’s relentless campaign in response has killed more than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to the latest figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

In another speech in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdogan vented fury at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in comments broadcast live on Turkish television.

“Hey Netanyahu, these are your good days, more different days are awaiting you… Netanyahu you should know that you’re leaving,” Erdogan said, after previously labelling the Israeli leader “no longer someone we can talk to”.

Germany visit

Erdogan will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz next week.

Turkiye is technically a candidate for eventual EU membership and, even if this seems a distant prospect, Erdogan’s portrayal of Hamas as “liberators” – which differs sharply from the bloc’s – has caused unease.

It also stands in stark contrast to the position taken by Berlin, the EU’s most populous member.

In its annual report on candidate countries’ progress published this week, the EU said Turkiye’s “rhetoric in support of terrorist group Hamas following its attacks against Israel… is in complete disagreement with the EU approach.”

“The European Union thinks exactly the same as Israel regarding Hamas,” Erdogan said on the plane.

“I see Hamas as a political party that won the elections in Palestine. I don’t look at it the same way they do,” he added.

Erdogan repeated his call for an international conference to resolve the conflict.

“Nothing can serve peace more than a meeting of all regional actors including warring sides,” he said.

Israel Tayyip Erdogan Palestine Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Israel strike

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan calls for pressure on US to stop Israel’s offensive

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Govt focusing on alternative energy resources: caretaker info minister

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah takes oath as KP’s interim chief minister

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Gulf bourses mixed as China pessimism offsets higher oil prices

'One war for another': Ukrainian refugees return from Israel

At least 40 Indian workers trapped in tunnel collapse: rescue worker

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure

Palestinians facing genocidal war: Abbas

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Read more stories