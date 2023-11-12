BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
World

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Reuters Published November 12, 2023 Updated November 12, 2023 11:44am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry said that operations in Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.

Arab and Muslim leaders demand immediate end to Gaza war

WHO said it has "grave concerns for the safety of the health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support and displaced people who remain inside the hospital", and reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Nov 12, 2023 12:34pm
They should pay their telecoms bills
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

