Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs47.45 million in favour of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for the repair and maintenance of helicopter.

On a summary moved by the Ministry of Interior, the ECC meeting presided over by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has taken the decision after it was informed that Pakistan Rangers is a Civil Armed Force under the administrative control of the Ministry of Interior with the primary role of guarding the eastern international border of Pakistan from Karachi to Kashmore. HQs Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Karachi being an attached department of the Ministry of Interior has requested foreign exchange, amounting to Rs47.45 million under repair and maintenance transport (vehicles/helicopter) during the current fiscal year 2023-24 out of the sanctioned budget for the purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance.

Two officers, sailor martyred in Gwadar helicopter crash

The Finance Division has granted approval for the provision of foreign exchange amounting to Rs47.45 million under head “current import” for the repair and maintenance of helicopter of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Karachi, out of foreign exchange budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, subject to provision of equivalent rupee cover and fulfilment of all codal/legal formalities. Surrender/transfer of funds has also been issued.

The Finance Division has also supported the proposal for submission of the summary to the ECC of the cabinet regarding TSG amounting to Rs47.45 million under the head of repair and maintenance, transports, (vehicles/helicopter) from the demand of combined Civil Armed Forces HQ Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) during the current financial year 2023-2024 for repair and maintenance of helicopter Pakistan Rangers (Sindh). The ECC was requested to approve the solicited TSG amounting to Rs47.45 million from defence services for repair and maintenance of helicopter of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) against the surrender order.

