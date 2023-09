ISLAMABAD: Two officers and a solider of the Pakistan Navy were martyred in a helicopter crash incident during training in Balochistan’s Gwadar.

According to a navy spokesperson, the accident happened due to a technical issue.

“As a result of the crash, two officers and one sailor of the Pakistan Navy embraced martyrdom,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Pakistan Navy has initiated an investigation into the incident.

