KP interim cabinet stands dissolved

PESHAWAR: With the sad demise of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim Chief Minister Azam Khan on Saturday, his provincial cabinet also stands dissolved, giving way to transfer all the authority to the governor.

The governor will use the powers until the new caretaker chief minister is appointed and the cabinet is formed.

However, the legal experts are confused about the appointment of the new caretaker chief minister.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan sources, the matter will go to the former chief minister and the Opposition Leader in the KP Assembly, now dissolved, for the appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

The caretaker chief minister should be appointed soon. It is the matter of the constitutional head of the province.

If the former leaders of house and the opposition cannot agree, the matter will come before the Election Commission.

This case of re-appointment of a caretaker chief minister has come up for the first time.

The legal experts are of the view that according to Article 224 A of the Constitution, the caretaker chief minister has to be appointed by the chief minister and the opposition.

The Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition must sit within 3 days.

If there is no agreement on the name of the caretaker chief minister, the matter will go to the committee or the Election Commission.

There is a procedure for the appointment of one caretaker chief minister in the constitution, not another caretaker chief minister. Now let’s see how this issue is resolved, they added.

