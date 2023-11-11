BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

Caretaker KPK CM Azam Khan passes away

BR Web Desk Published November 11, 2023 Updated November 11, 2023 11:54am

Interim Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has passed away, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

He was taken to a private hospital after he fell ill.

Khan took oath as the KPK chief minister in January this year after the provincial government and the opposition unanimously agreed on his name for the position.

Khan belonged to Charsadda and previously served as KPK finance minister from October 24, 2007, to April 1, 2008.

He also remained the secretary of the ministry of petroleum and natural resources in Islamabad and the chief secretary in KPK from September 1990 to July 1993.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi in a statement on X expressed his deep sorrow and offered condolences to the family members of Khan.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed grief on the CM’s death and said that the former minister was “an honest and good person”.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also expressed his grief and prayed for the deceased’s ranks.

KPK chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Az_Iz Nov 11, 2023 12:17pm
He was the best CM than any elected CM in the history of Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker KPK CM Azam Khan passes away

