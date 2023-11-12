‘Sustainable textile is a must to save environment’

FAISALABAD: Sustainable textile has become indispensable to save the environment for the future generations, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the 6th International Conference on Sustainable Textile organized by the Faisalabad campus of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), he said that consumers are becoming more conscious about environment and hence the buyers have to honour their sentiments to sell their products.

He said that about a decade ago, sustainability was only a buzzword but now its impacts are very much visible. He said that realizing the importance of sustainability, a compliance cell has been established at the ministerial level.

He also introduced the FCCI and said that it is the most vibrant and proactive chamber which has 9,000 members belonging to more than 100 sectors and subsectors.

He also thanked Dr Muhammad Mohsin, Chairman Textile Engineering Department UET and other organizers for inviting textile related luminaries from all over the world to this conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023