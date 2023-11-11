PARTLY FACETIOUS: The source of corruption during the PTI govt

“I reckon someone up there likes The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.” “Excuse me? The guy has been in jail for more than a month now and don’t tell me that because he has access to an exercise machine and his jail cell has been enlarged and there is room for him to walk outside that he is in a good position?”

“Nope I aint telling you that.”

“He maybe in a better position than some of the other leaders of his party but access to a few amenities does not mean you can compare his lifestyle with what he was enjoying outside jail.”

“No question about that. When I said someone up there likes him I was referring to the recent reports in the media about the source of corruption during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf administration not being him but his spiritual source.”

“But he has yet to publicly accuse his spiritual source…”

“OK but reports indicate that spiritual source’s how can I put it, credentials, you know magic and the two jinns who can listen in on conversations of unsuspecting individuals talking against The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“I merely meant that all our future heads of government need to have the ability to assess the capacity of someone who claims to have such powers and with that objective in mind I suggest a University on the same pattern as Al Qadir but this one to be dedicated…”

“You being facetious?”

“Good heavens no, where is that property tycoon who…”

“Stop, anyway a Chinese proverb states that he who blames others has a long way to go on his journey. He who blames himself is halfway there. He who blames no one has arrived.”

“None of our party leaders has arrived in that case though if truth be told their definition of arrival is in the Prime Minister’s position.”

“Remember what Cassius said to Brutus, men at some time are masters of their fate…”

“After the recent revelations I would say that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless lost that mastery with the arrival of the spiritual source…”

“Stop anyway Cassius, the man behind the plot to kill Caesar, then proceeds to say the fault dear Brutus is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.”

“Ahh so we quote assassins now!”

“I will ignore that remark. With that spiritual source declared as the fount of corruption The Man Who Must Remain Nameless has been absolved of all wrongdoing, other than his selection of his spiritual source and so I am ready to vote for him again…”

“Was that Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN) Calibri font.”

“Fount and font may be pronounced the same way but the meaning is different.”

“I don’t know about that, NMN’s font seems awfully similar to his spiritual source’s fount.”

