BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-11

China, HK stocks fall as markets await more measures

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

SHANGHAI: China stocks dropped on Friday, weighed down by liquor and auto manufacturers, as analysts await more stimulus measures to help revive the uneven economy and lift risk appetite. Hong Kong stocks tracked their US peers lower.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 0.7% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8%, down 2.6% for the week.

Auto shares led the declines, down 3%, with Chongqing Changan Auto Co losing 5.2%.

Liquor shares extended their decline to drop 1.4%.

Despite an uptick in sentiment on higher turnover, mixed October macro data reaffirmed that macro pressure persists, said analysts at Morgan Stanley.

For a more sustainable recovery of market sentiment and fund flows, further reflationary measures and debt restructuring efforts would be key, analysts added.

Northbound trading saw a net outflow of 2.5 billion yuan ($342.92 million) by midday.

Investors are watching closely any signs that could affect the relationship between Beijing and Washington.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen began two days of meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Thursday, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next week.

Hong Kong stocks tracked their counterparts in New York lower after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell weighed on the market.

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) companies such as Li Auto and Xpeng slumped more than 6%. Tech stocks lost 3.3 percent.

China stocks Janet Yellen CSI300 Index Jerome Powell APEC Auto shares

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks fall as markets await more measures

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories