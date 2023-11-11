KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 55,391.37 High: 55,506.33 Low: 54,371.75 Net Change: 1129.94 Volume (000): 372,306 Value (000): 16,210,875 Makt Cap (000) 1,826,270,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,583.85 NET CH (+) 255.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,203.33 NET CH (+) 137.34 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,083.96 NET CH (+) 173.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,990.24 NET CH (+) 631.97 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,919.01 NET CH (+) 74.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,696.98 NET CH (+) 80.3 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-November-2023 ====================================

