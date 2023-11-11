Markets Print 2023-11-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 55,391.37
High: 55,506.33
Low: 54,371.75
Net Change: 1129.94
Volume (000): 372,306
Value (000): 16,210,875
Makt Cap (000) 1,826,270,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,583.85
NET CH (+) 255.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,203.33
NET CH (+) 137.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,083.96
NET CH (+) 173.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,990.24
NET CH (+) 631.97
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,919.01
NET CH (+) 74.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,696.98
NET CH (+) 80.3
------------------------------------
As on: 10-November-2023
====================================
