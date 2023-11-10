BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia to take late call on Maxwell for World Cup clash with Bangladesh

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:23pm

BENGALURU: Australia will take a late call on Glenn Maxwell’s participation in their World Cup game against Bangladesh after the all-rounder batted through severe cramps to script an improbable win over Afghanistan, bowling coach Daniel Vettori said on Friday.

Maxwell endured cramps in his calf, shin, hamstring and toes before experiencing back spasms in Mumbai on Tuesday but made an outrageous double-century to help Australia beat the Asian side and reach the semi-finals, where they will face South Africa.

“He’s definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. We all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat. So I think today’s a big day, see how he pulls up,” Vettori told reporters before Saturday’s pool game in Pune.

Cricket World Cup: Australia v Bangladesh head-to-head record

“Obviously we’ve had a couple of days off so there’s been no training. He’s not here today but we’ll just see how he feels as the day continues. It’s obviously been pretty hectic for him the last few days.”

Vettori said Maxwell, who blasted a 40-ball century against the Netherlands earlier in the event, would not be put through a fitness test for the Bangladesh game.

“It’ll be how he feels,” Vettori added. “We understand now that the semi-final is pretty definitive in Kolkata on Nov. 16 it’ll be a build towards that.

“He does have a track record of being able to bounce back pretty quickly even with some time away from the game. So it’ll depend on how the day goes… Being a day game probably means tonight they’ll make the call.”

Bangladesh are out of semi-final contention and go into the contest seeking a win to cement a top-eight spot to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but their coach Chandika Hathurusinghe is aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

“They (Australia) are the most successful team in World Cup history,” said Hathurusinghe, whose side are currently eighth in the table. “They’re a good team, very professionally prepared and playing good cricket.

“They started slowly but qualified (for the semi-finals). So yeah, playing against them is a big challenge.”

Bangladesh will be without skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who was replaced by Anamul Haque Bijoy in the squad after fracturing his finger during their win over Sri Lanka last time out.

“When you have someone of Shakib’s calibre, the number one all-rounder, it’s two players in one so it’s hard to do much with the combination,” Hathurusinghe said.

“So we’ll definitely want to fill the bowling vacuum with another spinner or fast bowler. It’s his batting we’re going to miss and his leadership.”

Glenn Maxwell ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Australia to take late call on Maxwell for World Cup clash with Bangladesh

Inter-bank: rupee continues to decline, falls for 14th successive session

KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after over 1,200-point gain

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

Iran warns expansion of Gaza war ‘inevitable’; officials say air strikes hit hospitals

Despite India’s lack of interest, Pakistan focused on benefitting from TAPI: Kakar

Mobile operators in Pakistan may levy ‘SIM Disowning Charge’ from January 1

Gold rebounds, gains Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Hascol’s losses mount to Rs13.1bn in 9MCY23

Bangladesh PM rejects further pay hike after garment worker protests

Read more stories